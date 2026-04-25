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Krushna Abhishek hugs maami Sunita Ahuja in emotional moment, Kashmera says I am sorry - Watch

Krushna Abhishek hugs ‘maami’ Sunita Ahuja in emotional moment, Kashmera says ‘I am sorry’ – Watch

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja visits Laughter Chef and meets Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The moment becomes emotional as Krushna says it has been 14 years...

Sunita Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah (PC: Colors)

Emotions ran high on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3 when Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, had an emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. In a new promo by Colors TV, Sunita makes a surprise entry and calls out to Krushna, who runs to her and hugs her warmly. The moment becomes emotional as Krushna says it has been 14 years, and then he bends down to touch her feet. Even during the emotional moment, Krushna adds his usual humour by joking that he has found a parking space at her feet, and now two cars need parking, referring to himself and his wife Kashmera. Kashmera Shah also gets emotional during the reunion and apologises to Sunita, saying, “I am sorry”.

Watch the viral video of Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek:

Why Was Govinda Upset With Krushna Abhishek?

For the unversed, the family fallout dates back to 2018 when Sunita Ahuja had reportedly taken offence to a tweet by Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money,” believing it was directed at Govinda. The incident led to a rift between the families, with both sides maintaining distance over the years.

In another incident, Govinda did not like Krushna’s sarcastic remarks when he came to Kapil Sharma’s show, and was left disappointed with it. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja also reacted strongly to it and said, “We don’t want to associate with people who insult us publicly.”

Krushna Abhishek had later clarified that the tweet was not aimed at Govinda but referred to his sister Arti Singh. However, the misunderstanding led to a prolonged public fallout between the families.

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