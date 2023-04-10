Home

Krushna Abhishek Once Again Opens up on Family Feud With Govinda And Sunita: 'Mami Mujh Pe Gussa'

Mumbai: Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are dealing with a rift in the family for a long time. The two are often seen making statements against each other that they retract the next time they speak in the media. And now, Krushna has once again spoken about his differences with his maternal uncle and his wife. In his latest interview, he called these differences ‘love’.

Krushna, in an interview with Koimoi, mentioned that Govinda and his wife Sunita can scold him and be angry with him because they are family. He said he loves them and he knows they also love him equally. The comedian, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, added that he doesn’t care about controversies.

The actor said, “It’s family. I love him. Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi because uske peeche (I do not pay much heed to the controversies that arise, because behind them) there is a lot of love.” He added that it’s all within the family and he doesn’t think of it as a big deal. “If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai (If my uncle and aunt are angry with me), I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujh pe angry hain kisi baat se, gussa karte hai mujh pe toh (If they are angry with me for something, then) it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon (And, if I say something out of anger) – that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love,” he said.

Krushna and Govinda’s feud began in the year 2018 after one of Kashmera’s tweets went viral. She had mentioned ‘people who dance for money’ in the tweet that offended Sunita. Later, both parties talked about the incident in many interviews. While Sunita and Govinda seemed upset, Krushna maintained that it was all within the family. Your thoughts on his latest statement?

