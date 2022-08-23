Krushna Abhishek Leaves The Kapil Sharma Show: As fans are gearing up for the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, here’s a bad news coming from the sets! It has been confirmed that Krushna Abhishek who is best known as Sapna on show won’t be a part of the new season. The news of Krushna Abhishek not being a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) has taken everyone by shock and while his character Sapna has earned him a lot of appreciation, fans are still wondering why he decided to quit the show?Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Set For a Comeback With New Faces, Netizens Say 'Bring Back Sunil Grover Aka Dr Gulati'

Krushna Abhishek Quits The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna has reportedly said in an interview that he opted out owing to contractual issues. However the real reason behind his decision is monetery issue. According to several online reports, a source associated with the show revealed: “The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)



Meanwhile, there was also a strong buzz that there has been a fallout between Krushna and Kapil Sharma prompting the former to call it quits. “Not at all”, says the source, adding, “Kapil isn’t the producer of the show, so, the rumour that they had a fallout is baseless. Besides, Krushna hasn’t quit the show over creative differences. It’s purely about the money. Kapil and Krushna have immense love and respect for each other. In fact, the two along with Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be flying to Australia soon for a show. They will perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the first week of September.”

On a related note, the cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show recently shot for the promo of the upcoming season and Archana Puran Singh even shared a sneak peek of the behind the scenes of the promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)



Host Kapil Sharma too shared glimpses from the promo shoot where he can be seen in a completely new avatar with Archana Puran Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



The Kapil Sharma Show will return with the new season next month, in September. The promos will be out soon.