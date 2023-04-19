Krushna Abhishek Reacts to Rumours About Returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

Home

Krushna Abhishek on Returning to The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most beloved comic artists from The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor’s ouster from the show hosted by Kapil Sharma was a huge disappointment for his fans. Krushna’s comic timings and his mimicking skills are even hailed today after his exit from TKSS. Krushna’s mimicry of Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and others was appreciated by both audiences and celebrity guests at Kapil’s show. Now, in a recent development it is being reported that the actor has once again been approached by makers to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interaction with ETimes, Krushna said “Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se (The matter is again stuck because of money).” When quizzed about the possibility of him joining the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show, he told “It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season. Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it? I have missed being a part of TKSS. I am quite attached to Archanaji (Archana Puran Singh) and Kapil. I have had a 15-year-long association with Archana ji. I must admit that I wasn’t close to Kapil when I joined the show, but now that I worked and spent time with him, I have grown extremely fond of him.”

KRUSHNA ABHISHEK OPENS UP ON FAMILY FEUD

Krushna is always into controversies due to his much talked about public family feud with uncle Govinda. During the teaser launch of his upcoming film Fire Of Love – RED, Krushna spoke about his uncle and aunt Sunita. He said “It’s family. I love him.” He further added “Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi cause uske peeche there is a lot of love (Whatever controversies are published in websites and tabloids, I don’t read them much because there is a lot of love within our family about which nobody knows). If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai – I think that is a lot of love (If my aunt Sunita is angry with me, I think that is out of love). Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love (If my elders are angry at me for any reason, then that is out if love and emotions). Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love (And even if I get angry or say something unpleasant, that is also love). So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

Recently there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show would once again go off-air after June 2023. It was speculated that Kapil and his team would go for a US tour this year. REacting to the same, the standup comedian-actor in his interview with ETimes stated that “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

