Ganesh Chathurthi 2021: Comedian Krushna Abhishek wants to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi by putting an end to his ongoing turbulent relationship with his maternal uncle and actor Govinda. On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol from a shop to his car, Krushna got surrounded by several media personnel.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda's Wife Slams Krushna Abhishek For Skipping The Episode, Calls It 'Upsetting and Infuriating'

On being asked about his relations with Govinda, Krushna said, “Mama mami….Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu.” (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us). Also Read - Adverse Effects of Idol Immersion and How to Prevent Idol Pollution

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja talked about Krushna skipping the Govinda episode of the comedy show and said that it is upsetting and infuriating. Sunita Ahuja mentioned that in November last year, Govinda had vowed to never discuss family issues in public. She also added that while the Bollywood superstar had kept his promise, Krushna keeps on making fun of the same. “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?” she told ETimes. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Has Strong Reason of Skipping Episode Featuring Govinda

Krushna and Govinda’s relationship has been soured for the last few years. According to reports, the fight between the two actually stemmed from a tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had once made a comment about ‘people who dance for money’.

Govinda’s wife Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda, and ever since, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other.

Recently, it’s reported that Krushna refused to perform in an upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featuring Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests.