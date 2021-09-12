Krushna Abhishek recently shared a sweet video of his son, Rayaan on Instagram. The family was celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi together at Sudesh Lehri’s house where Rayaan adorably answered no to every question Sudesh asked.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut Is Reminded Of Her 'Vella' Remark, Reveals '200 FIRs Were Lodged Daily'

Instagram being the next stop for glam and fashion, Krushna uploaded an adorable video of his son in conversation with Sudesh Lehri. The caption read, "Ganpati bappa morya yest at sudeshji s house we all went crazy when my son rayaan said nahi to everything aur sudeshji ne us mein se bhi fun nikaal liya u hv to watch this video nahiiiiii ." (Hail Lord Ganesha. Yesterday at Sudeshji's house, we all went crazy when my son Rayaan said no to everything and Sudeshji was able to make fun out of all his answers. Watch this no video).

Check out the Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)



In the video, Sudesh asked Krushna's son a series of witty questions. The kid playfully said no to every question. His adorable no to witty questions stole the limelight. Sudesh asked," Am I your dad's partner?", the kid playfully said," Nahi." The crowd laughed their heart out. Sudesh went on asking if Krushna was good, imaandaar (honest) and if his mother's choice was good. To this, the kid playful replied with a no and the crowd could not contain their laughter.

In the end, Sudesh asks, “Mein comedian acha hu?” (am I a good comedian) and the kid replied with a loud no. The entire crowd went brusque with his cute no and Sudesh’s witty questions.

On the work front, you can see Krushna in The Kapil Sharma Show.