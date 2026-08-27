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Krystle D’Souza hits back at trolls criticising her looks on The Traitors S2: ‘You have nothing else to…’

Krystle D’Souza has had plenty of attention for her gameplay on The Traitors Season 2, but some social media users have chosen to focus on her appearance instead. The actor has now responded to trol

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 27, 2026, 8:06 PM IST
Krystle D’Souza hits back at trolls criticising her looks on The Traitors S2: ‘You have nothing else to...’
Krystle D'Souza in Traitors 2 (PC-Instagram)

Krystle D’Souza has had plenty of attention for her gameplay on The Traitors Season 2, but some social media users have chosen to focus on her appearance instead. The actor has now responded to trolls who criticised her looks and expressions rather than discussing her performance on the reality show. Krystle recently commented on a reel where a user questioned her appearance and wrote, “Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?” The post attracted several similar comments, while some social media users defended Krystle and called out the criticism of her looks.

One user pointed out that there was much more to discuss about Krystle’s time on the show and wrote, “You had so much to talk about after this show and somehow you reduced the entire conversation to a woman’s looks? Are you not going to talk about KRYSTLE’s game, her strategy, everything she actually did on the show? What really gets me is the comment section being filled with women tearing down another woman over her face. How has calling someone “plastic” or saying she’s had Botox, fillers or surgery become such a normal way to insult a woman?”

Read more: The Traitors Season 2 full contestant list: Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, and more to join Karan Johar's reality show

Krystle did not hold back while responding to the criticism. She wrote, “I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better ‘hate PR job’. Level up”.

Krystal D’Souza gives it back to trolls

Watch the video of Krystle D’Souza:

Krystle D’Souza on The Traitors Season 2

Krystle has emerged as one of the notable players on The Traitors Season 2. Although she came close to eviction at one point, she managed to save herself while playing as one of the Traitors.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season of the reality show features celebrities and public figures competing in a game built around strategy, deception and trust. The contestant lineup includes Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Shahneel Gill and Dalip Tahil.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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