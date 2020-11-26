The Former employee of Dharmatic Entertainment (the digital arm of Dharma Productions), Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been granted bail by the special NDPS Court on Thursday after 2 months of arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to the drugs case. The probe began during the investigation of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Body-Shames Twitter User For Saying He'd be Arrested Soon Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

ANI tweeted, "Mumbai: Dharma Productions Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad granted bail by Special NDPS court today in connection with a drug case. He has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and deposit his passport for bail."

Reportedly, although Kshitij has been granted bail, he will not be walking out of the jail today. Reason being, he has been implicated in another case whose hearing will be held on December 3, 2020.

Earlier, Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has alleged that his client was specifically asked to name filmmaker Karan Johar in his statement to the NCB during the interrogation. However, the anti-drug agency has denied the allegations as ‘baseless’, ‘false’ and stated that they are a professional agency.

Prasad will be required to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Monday for an hour for the next six months, deposit his passport, not travel abroad without prior permission of the court, share his itinerary for any domestic travel, attend all court proceedings, refrain from tampering with any evidence or witnesses, etc., among the conditions imposed by the Special Court.

According to advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Prasad, the Special NDPS Court Judge G. B. Gurao has ordered the release of his client on furnishing a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 plus one or two sureties, to be furnished within a month.

The NCB had raided and later arrested Prasad on September 26 in the drugs probe related to the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Mumbai home on June 14.