Kubbra Sait on pregnancy: Actor Kubbra Sait is known for main bold decisions, both on the screen and off it. Her latest book helps her fans know more about her bold personality and how she has learned confidence with every passing day. The Sacred Games star has opened up about her unwanted pregnancy in her book titled 'Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir' which hit the stands on June 27.

In one of the chapters of her book, Kubbra talked about having a one-night stand that resulted in pregnancy and how she terminated it later because she was not ready to be a mother. Elaborating on her choice, she said she doesn't understand the social pressure on a woman about becoming a mother by the time she turns 30. Kubbra said she wasn't ready to have a child then and she is still not ready to become a mother and there's no guilt about that choice.

Kubbra Sait’s startling revelation about getting abortion after unwanted pregnancy

"A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn't ready for it. It just wasn't the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don't think I am still ready. I don't understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it," she explained.

Kubbra Sait speaks about women being judged for making decisions for themselves

The actress added how she felt bad about getting the abortion done but that feeling was the result of the facade that society has created to pressurise women. A woman is conditioned to believe bad about making decisions where she is keeping herself and her needs above anyone else. “Of course, I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it,” said Kubbra.

Kubbra also revealed that it was during her trip to Andaman that she had a one-night stand with a close friend. The actress has opened up about her other phases in life as well. She has talked about work, relationships and family in the book. On the work front, Kubbra was last seen in the Apple TV+ series Foundation after her performances in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, City of Life, Jawaani Jaaneman, and Sultan among others.