Kuch Kuch Hota Hai BTS Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol look like senior high-school kids in never-seen-before photos from the shoot.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai BTS Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Ranu Mukerji’s romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will once again re-release in cinemas on October 15, 2023. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, Dharma Productions shared some heartwarming BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures from the making of the movie. KKHH marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. It is one of the biggest blockbusters and cult classics in the movie careers of Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani. Fans poured love on the photos as they got nostalgic about their favourite 90s love story. As the film clocks 25 years, the makers decided to once again bring it among the audiences.

DHARMA MOVIES SHARES BTS PICTURES FROM KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

KUCHH KUCHH HOTA HAI BTS PICS BRING BACK 90S NOSTALGIA

Dharma Movies took to its Instagram handle and shared throwback pics of SRK, Kajol, Rani, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan and the late Yash Johar. It captioned its post as, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here’s a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! ✨ Experience the magic of cinema & #KuchKuchHotaHai on 15th October. 🤩 #NationalCinemaDay #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji”. In the first picture in the slide Rani, Shah Rukh and Farah from the song Koi Mil Gaya are seen looking like senior high school kids. In the next photo Kajol is seen interacting with the late Yash Johar. In one of the BTS pics, Karan is seen explaining an intense scene to SRK and Rani. While the iconic still of Anupam, Shah Rukh and others flirting and looking at the sexy Miss Breganza aka Archana is the best one among the nostalgic memories. In the last picture Karan is directing Kajol for her tear-jerking wedding sequence. There are two other scenes from the summer camp where SRK is holding a kid and the other where the teams play dumb charades.

Karan had recently criticised KKHH for showing the wrong gender politics. In a recent IIMUN event, he said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also stars Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Reema Lagoo, and also Salman Khan and Neelam in extended guest appearances. It will complete its 25th anniversary on October 16, 2023.

