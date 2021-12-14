Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sana Saeed, who debuted as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘Anjali’ in the cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is making heads turn on her Instagram. Who thought that the small kid from KKHH will one day break the internet with her oh-so-hot bikini and swimwear photos. In the film, it was Tina (Rani Mukerji), the attractive daughter of the college principal, from London, who grabbed all the limelight. But in 2021, KKHH’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed is the one who has transformed into a hot diva!Also Read - After 23 Years, Rani Mukerji Talks About Sexism in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai And Why Rahul Chose Tina Over Anjali | Exclusive

Sana Saeed is nothing like what she looked back then. She has shed her adorable looks and now looks sexy AF. Her first movie as an adult was Student of The Year where she was given a glamorous role of Tanya. Though she hasn’t been doing too many movies, Sana Saeed has set tongues wagging with her bold and sexy avatar on Instagram. Also Read - Rani Mukerji on Doing an 'Age Appropriate' Love Story, Being a Comedian, And Daughter Adira Chopra | Exclusive

Have a look at Sana Saeed’s hot and glamorous pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Also Read - Why Karan Johar Never Released Koochie Koochie Hota Hai - Animated Version of K2H2 Despite Dropping Its Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Sana Saeed is currently based in Los Angeles. Besides Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana Saeed has starred in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Badal. The actress has also featured in many television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki. Sana also participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.