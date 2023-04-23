Home

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Deleted Scene: It has Rani Mukerji Aka Tina’s godh bharai ceremony that we all wanted to see in the first. Watch the video!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Deleted Scene Goes Viral: I bet there is not a single Indian who has missed out on Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was released in 1998. The film brings together a stellar Bollywood cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Farida Jalal, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, and Anupam Kher. The movie continues to rule our hearts till date but did you know the film has a deleted scene? Karan Johar deleted one of the emotional scenes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where Rani Mukerji aka Tina’s godh bharai takes place just before she delivers Anjali and dies.

The movie starts with Tina in the hospital where she asks Rahul to promise that he will name their daughter Anjali. But there was always a big question what happened to Tina’s pregnancy? Well, we have found an answer to this and it all makes sense now!

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tina knew she won’t be able to survive after delivering Anjali. So, she sacrificed her life so that the Khanna family gets the grandchild. A deleted (unseen) video from the film is circulating on the social media where Tina’s baby shower celebrations take place and she is not happy about it.

Fans react to this deleted scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Netizens, in the comment section, were glad to watch the deleted scene from KKHH as everyone wanted to know what happened to Tina in the film. A user wrote, “So thankful for this post. Everytime I heard this song I thought godbharai ka kya scene hai idhar… Kiski godbharai!? Now it all makes sense. 😮” (sic). Another user said, “May be she was crying because she has known her medical condition beforehand? (sic)”. The third user wrote, “Such a good scene, they could have deleted some other scene. (sic)”.

Watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Deleted Scene Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)



We bet this godh bharai song would’ve only made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 10 times better! No kidding. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

