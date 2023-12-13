Home

Kajol, who played the role of Anjali in the film, revealed that she fought with Karan Johar to play Rani Mukerji's (Tina) role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol won the hearts of millions with her portrayal of the tomboyish Anjali in Karan Johar’s cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The 1998 film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as Rahul and Tina respectively. For the unversed, Kajol also won the Filmfare Award For Best Actress for her performance in the film. During a recent interview, the ‘Lust Stories 2‘ star revealed that she fought with Karan Johar because she wanted to play Rani’s role in the film.

Kajol Wanted to Play Rani Mukerji’s Role in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

In a new interview with Rajeev Masand’s Netflix Actors’ Roundtable Kajol shared that she wanted to play Rani’s role in the film but Karan Johar did not give in to her request. She said, “I fought in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I fought with Karan Johar. I wanted to play Tina’s role, and he was like, ‘No. You are playing Anjali.’ I was like, ‘But I want to play Tina’s role. You don’t know what I will do with Tina.’ Karan told me to shut up. I fought with him tooth and nail for 45 minutes, but he refused categorically.”

Anjali (Kajol) is good friends with Rahul (SRK) in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Keeping her affection for her best friend to herself, Anjali watches as Rahul falls in love with college freshman Tina (Rani Mukerji), which eventually leads to their marriage. Heartbroken, Anjali leaves college, but years later she finds Rahul again and marries him following Tina’s death. The 1998 blockbuster also starred Sana Saeed, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar REACTS to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Criticism

Karan Johar criticized his movie and claimed that it ‘propagated wrong gender politics’ during an IIMUN event. He said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfaceness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

In a recent episode of ‘Koffee with Karan,’ host Karan Johar discussed memories of their 25-year-old movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Kajol and Rani were the guests. He mentioned on the show that there isn’t really a tight relationship between the two actors, who are also related by blood.

On the work front, Kajol appeared in The Trial and was featured in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.

On the work front, Kajol appeared in The Trial and was featured in Netflix's Lust Stories 2.