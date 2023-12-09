Home

Entertainment

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Why Did Karan Johar Secretly Shot THIS Iconic Scene of SRK-Kajol in The Film?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Why Did Karan Johar Secretly Shot THIS Iconic Scene of SRK-Kajol in The Film?

Director's Cut: Karan Johar takes us behind the scenes of a secretly filmed Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol moment in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar's Finally Reveals The Secret Trick to Capture Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Chemistry On the Sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar went down memory lane and recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Well during the making, Karan revealed that he had once surprised his father Yash Johar by secretly filming the lead actors for a pivotal scene in the film. The shot where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) reunite was secretly filmed without informing the duo. Karan reveals the backstory behind this iconic shoot.

Trending Now

Karan Johar Reveals The Backstory Behind That Iconic SRK-Kajol Shot

In conversation with Film Companion, Kara said, “I explained the scene to them (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol) and I played a song for atmosphere, They both entered the shot and performed the sequence as told. However, before the practice began, I instructed my DOP Santosh to roll the camera. When we were finished, I said cut. ‘Now we shall do the take?’ Shah Rukh inquired. I told him, “No, we’ve rolled.” He was surprised.

You may like to read

Karan went on to say what his father’s reaction was. “Beta tu ghar jaa aur soja,’ my father said. (Son, all you have to do is come home and sleep.) ‘Don’t be concerned about anything’ he said.

Did Karan Johar SECRETLY Film Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Too During Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Karan recalled that he did something quite similar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He added, “Ranveer and Alia have a fantastic conversational chemistry. They fill each other’s gaps when necessary, speak over one other when necessary, two actors…so much in sync with each other, it only happens when it happens.”

After noticing the chemistry between the two, that is when Karan realised he could opt for single continuous-length shots in which Rani (Alia Bhatt) explains why they can’t marry one another and Rocky (Ranveer Singh)revealed his statement, “Handle with care, I am fragile.”

Karan towards the end added, “It just happened organically, that one shot was so perfect that we were done by 1 pm. We had no other plans for the day. When I called to pack up, I received a frantic call from Apurva, who said you didn’t shoot the entire day. “I told myself, ‘I didn’t have to, what should I do?'”

On the professional front, Karan is currently hosting the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.