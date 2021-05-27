Mumbai: The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 have released a new promo as Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return as Dev and Sonakshi. However, this new promo presents the changing dynamics of their relationship. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Talks About His Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Mom Supriya Pilagaonkar: I Call Her Maa In Real Life Too

In the new promo, Sonakshi is seen getting ready while Dev asks her to hurry up. Sonakshi asks Dev how she is looking, to which Dev replies that she is looking nice. Sonakshi asks him to look again nicely but Dev tells her he saw her ‘nicely’ and that she is looking good. This upsets Sonakshi who gets offended and tells Dev that he does not compliment like he used to. “Samaj rahu hun, der hi toh ho chuki hai (I understand, it’s indeed late),” she said. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Breaks Silence on What Makes The Show so Special For Audience

Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes Are Back As Devakshi But There's A Twist

Earlier this month, another promo of the show was released in which Dev asked Sonakshi what she was thinking to which Sonakshi asked Dev to guess the same. While Sonakshi said, ”Hamare baare mein main aab sochna nahi chahati (I don’t want to think about us)”, she also added, ”Sochne wale baat toh yeh hai na Dev ke pehle tum ek hi baar mein guess kr lete the ke main kya soch rhe hu (Earlier you used to guess about what I am thinking, this is what we must think about).”

Recently, Erica also talked about the love she received for her debut show and how it’s a story that resonates with everyone. “What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is that we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives,” she said.

The release date and time of the show have not been released yet.