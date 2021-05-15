Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return as Dev and Sonakshi in the upcoming season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. This will be the third season of the show and the promo of the same has been released. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Because of His Exit, Says 'Apologised to Ekta'

Sony TV shared the promo on its social media and wrote, ‘‘Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par!” The promo features Shaheer Sheikh as Dev and Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi and presents the changing dynamics of their love life. In the promo, Dev asks Sonakshi what she is thinking to which Sonakshi asks Dev to guess the same. While Sonakshi says, ”Hamare baare mein main aab sochna nahi chahati (I don’t want to think about us)”, she also adds, ”Sochne wale baat toh yeh hai na Dev ke pehle tum ek hi baar mein guess kr lete the ke main kya soch rhe hu (Earlier you used to guess about what I am thinking, this is what we must think about).” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh’s Major Transformation: When Actor Used to Weigh 95 Kgs, Pic Goes Viral

Shaheer and Erica also shared the promo videos on their Instagram account. While Shaheer wrote, “Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?,” Erica captioned the video, “1st look of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3″

Fans took to the comment section showering love and expressing their views. Most of the fans mentioned how they do not want Dev and Sonakshi to separate. ”Woahh! Again those differences between Devakshi. Why can’t you show us them happy,” one of the fans wrote.

Another social media user commented, ”Omgg….. This promo looks amazing… And dev aur sona are love.”

The release date and time of the show have not been released yet.

Are you also excited for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3?