Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh is coming back as Dev with the third season of much loved Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. People are eagerly waiting to see his on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi in the show. But do you know how much he is charging for this?

As reported in Bollywood Life, Shaheer Sheikh is charging about Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode for his shows. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same so far. Shaheer has worked in several television shows including Mahabharat, Navya, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali. He was last seen in Paurashpur, which also marked his digital debut.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 have released a couple of teasers for the show. The promo presents the changing dynamics of Dev and Sonakshi's relationship. The release date and time of the show have not been released yet.

Watch the promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤Devakshi❤ (@kuchrangpyaarkeaisebhis3)

Earlier in May, Shaheer Sheikh opened about his bond with his reel life mom Supriya Pilgaonkar in an interview with Spotboye and revealed that his bond with her is real from the first day of work. ”Our relationship is so pure and I could feel that bond from the very first day when we shot our scene together. It is not like that our bond was created over a period of time. When I used to do scenes with her I used to actually feel every dialogue,” he had said.

On the work front, Shaheer will also be seen in a song which is set to release on June 3 along with Hina Khan. The song is called Baarish Ban Jaaunga.