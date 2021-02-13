Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein 13th February 2021 Written Update: The episode starts with an introduction to all the characters. Rehan (Harsh Rajput) is the AadiSaach a hybrid of Naagin and Cheel, who has a thirst for blood and once he will come into his mutated version, there will be no one in this world who could stop him. Then enters Priya (Krishna Mukherjee). She wonders how the picture of her parents came at this place. She recalls the time when she had bumped into Bani in the past. Bani can be seen requesting to Mrs. Siddharth Khurana to not tell anyone about her real identity. Also Read - Naagin 5 February 6, 2021, Finale Episode Written Update: Bani-Jay Die After Delivering Baby Girl

The villain Rehan who is the lead hero and his sister play football and some more new entries of the show are seen in Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. The villain can be seen checking out the lead actress Priya who is Veeranshu and Bani's daughter. On the other side of the road, Mohit Hiranandani enters in a car. He drives at a very high speed and when Rehan sees him he stops the car by dry leaves.



Meanwhile, Priya and Rehan somehow cross paths with each other and they just can’t stop staring at one another. She thinks what happens to her whenever she is infront of Rehan.

Priya gets hurt on his arm and by seeing this, Mohit takes her to his place. She turns out to be family friend. When Priya enters her room, she quickly disappears her injury and one of the family members sees her doing the same.

Mohit is searching Priya all over the house, she is in kitchen so he enters the kitchen. It seems like he is in love with Priya.