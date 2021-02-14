Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, 14th February 2021, Written Update: Naagin’s today episode starts with Priya confronting Rehan for his misbehaviour with girls. She copied Rehan’s behaviour and tries to tease him the way he used to tease the girls. Rehan seems impressed with Priya’s feisty attitude. But the very next moment, Rehan shows Priya her place and asks her to brush up on her skills and can learn from him. The rest of the family are seen sitting together for a small treat. Priya then follows him upstairs. She insists him to eat something to see how he eats. Rehan shows attitude and ignores as he cannot eat like a normal human being. Priya gets pissed and asks him to get lost. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein 13th February 2021 Written Update: Rehan-Priya's Face Off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @priya__rehan__naagin



Rehan goes to a secluded place inside a jungle. He takes a different avatar of a villain with big vampire teeth and shouts on the top of his voice. “Kaun hoon mein, aisa kyun hojata hoon mein. Mere bahar ke gharwale bht ache hai but mein kiska badla lene aaya hoon? Aur kitne ajoobo se milunga mein? Mere saath kya hora hai? As soon Rehan leaves the jungle, he follows the sign on the page he had in his hand. He starts driving his jeep and suddenly sees Priya on a bicycle. Priya peddles fast and with her superpowers, she flies with high speed. As soon as Rehan finds Priya on the road, she is not there and thinks that she must be cycling slowly. When Rehan reaches forward, he sees Priya in front of him. He gets shocked and overtakes her. Rehan asks Priya how she came forward with such a slow speed?

Rehan then asks Priya to get inside the car so that he can drop her at his house. As they reach home, Priya’s dupatta stuck with Rehan’s jeep and as soon as Rehan touches the dupatta, fire emerges from the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kuch to hai (@naagin_.24)



Meanwhile, Mrs Siddharth Khurana, played by Resham Tipnis, sneaks into some secluded place wearing a long hoodie and talks while looking at water pond, informing that AadiSaach is back in Mussoorie and along with Priya. She is worried about what will happen next. She even sees Priya and Rehan from the window as they are now close o each other. Mrs Siddharth Khurana is the one who knows everything about Rehan and Priya’s super powers and she doesn’t want them to meet. She is planning to send Priya away from Mussoorie.