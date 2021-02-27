Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, February 27, 2021, Written Update: Naagin’s today episode starts with Priya hearing the roaring sound in an open area. She follows the roaring noise and gets shocked after seeing Rehaan starts shifting his shape. She is frightened after seeing Rehaan taking out his vampire’s teeth. Rehaan asks Priya whats is she doing here as he is losing control of himself. It becomes difficult for Rehaan to control himself after seeing Priya in front of us. Priya on another side tackles Rehaan as he starts attacking him. Priya comes to know that Rehaan is dangerous. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, 14th February 2021, Written Update: Rehan And Priya Get Close to Each Other

On the other hand, Rehaan is losing his control and her powers are becoming out of control. Rehaan’s sister Soumya tries to help him but she cannot. She tries to be with her brother but Rehaan says I will not anybody ruin your life as it’s his sister’s engagement party with Mohit.

As soon as the engagement party starts, Mohit goes mad at Soumya and said that he doesn’t want to take this relation forward as he doesn’t have feelings. Mohit doesn’t tell the truth (i.e. Mohit has started liking Priya and no one knows it). Soumya says to Mohit that why is he doing this now, to which he said that he had thought before and doesn’t have any feelings.

After seeing all this Rehaan assumes that Mohit and Priya are in love with each other. He quickly goes to Priya and catches her. Rehaan asks why is she doing all this. Priya didn’t get what Rehaan is saying. Rehaan comes to know that Mohit loves Priya so he requests her to tell everyone that she is getting married to Rehaan. Everyone in the party should be convinced with Priya so that Mohit understands that Priya is not interested in him and he goes back to Soumya.

Rehaan reveals his truth and powers to Priya and asks for favours.