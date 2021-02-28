Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, 28th February 2021, Written Episode: Tonight’s Naagin 6 episode starts with the marriage proposal of Rehaan (Adishaat) and Priya (Adi naagin). As soon as Rehaan sees her sister Soumya crying as Mohit ditched her, the vamp of the series said that he will do everything better (as Rehaan had already planned a fake proposal with Priya). Priya had asked for a romantic wedding proposal, so Rehaan did it, even bent on his knees, but Priya said a big ‘No’. Priya said I was just being close to you as I considered you my close friend but I don’t feel for you. I only have feelings for Mohit. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, 27th February 2021, Written Episode: Rehaan Asks Priya to Marry Him so That Mohit Goes Back to Soumya

Priya didn’t go the way Rehaan wanted because she was forced to say all these things by a kidnapper who took her mother Rageshwari in a different room and tied her with a bomb. A CCTV video was shown to Priya where her mother was tied with a rope. The kidnapper asked Priya to tell everyone that she loves Mohit and that’s what she did.

Rehaan is very angry with Priya as she didn’t listen to him for accepting the marriage proposal. Rehaan wanted Priya to say ‘yes’ to his marriage proposal in front of everyone so that Mohit stops loving Priya. But, Priya refuses and accepts her lover for Mohit.

Rehaan takes Priya in the jungle and shouted at her. Priya was trying to make Rehaan understand, but he was not listening. Rehaan took his vamp avatar and took out his vampire’s teeth and threw Priya with a force. Priya gets a head injury and she faints. Then Rehaan sees Priya’s tattoo at the back and bites her on her neck.

After Rehaan bit Priya with his vamp teeth, she collapsed. Rageshwari on the other hand, finds Priya and follows the red full moon. Rageshwari finds Priya lying on the ground inside the jungle and tries to wake her up. Priya opens her eyes and tells her mother that she didn’t use her powers as Rageshwari (her mother) had asked her to not use her powers. Priya had taken Rageshwari’s swear and she followed that. Priya then again loses her conscious. Is she dead?

Rageshwari is feeling bad and shouts that Priya should have saved her life first. Rageshwari takes Priya to a famous naagin cave and tells woman priest to get her back. Rageshwari is ready to do anything so that Priya gets her life back. The woman priest dips Priya inside the pond and she drowns. Rageshwari can be heard saying ‘toh tumhara yeh faisla hai, theek hai toh aaj mein bhi shaktiyan istemaal karke wapas laungi’. Priya takes the avatar of Adi-Naagin.