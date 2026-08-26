Kuku Kohli death: Ajay Devgn pays tribute to filmmaker who launched him with Phool Aur Kaante, says ‘Forever grateful…’

Ajay Devgn has remembered late filmmaker Kuku Kohli with an emotional note, reflecting on the lasting impact he had on the actor’s journey in Bollywood after their collaboration on Phool Aur Kaante.

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Ajay Devgn pays tribute to Phool Aur Kaante director (PC: Twitter)

Kuku Kohli’s death has left the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker remembered for his popular films and his contribution to the careers of several actors. Ajay Devgn has now paid tribute to Kohli, recalling the important role he played in his life. Kohli directed Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Devgn’s Bollywood debut in 1991. The film became a major success and gave Devgn a strong start in the industry. Remembering the filmmaker decades later, Devgn shared an emotional note and thanked Kohli for believing in him when his acting journey was just beginning.

Ajay Devgn shares an emotional tribute

Ajay Devgn remembered Kuku Kohli through a heartfelt post on X. The actor wrote, “Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji.” He ended the message with “Om Shanti.”

Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji.

Om Shanti. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 26, 2026



Phool Aur Kaante gave Ajay Devgn his Bollywood debut

Ajay Devgn’s association with Kuku Kohli began with Phool Aur Kaante. Released in 1991, the film marked Devgn’s debut in Hindi cinema. The action-romance became a hit and helped the young actor make a strong impression on audiences. Devgn’s introduction scene, where he stood with one foot on each of two moving motorcycles, became one of the most memorable debut sequences in Bollywood.

Kuku Kohli’s successful run in Bollywood

After the success of Phool Aur Kaante, Kuku Kohli directed several mainstream Hindi films. His filmography included Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohraam, Baadshah and Hulchul. His movies often combined action, romance, family drama and music. He continued working with some of the leading actors of the time and became associated with commercial Hindi cinema of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Suhaag became another major success

Kohli reunited with Ajay Devgn for Suhaag, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. Released in 1994, the film went on to become a major box-office success. The movie further strengthened Kohli’s position as a director of mainstream entertainers and continued his association with leading Bollywood stars.

Kuku Kohli’s journey before Phool Aur Kaante

Kohli had gained experience in the film industry before making his directorial debut. He worked under legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and was also associated with Betaab, which introduced Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh. His experience behind the scenes helped him move into direction before he made Phool Aur Kaante.

Kuku Kohli’s final days

Kuku Kohli reportedly suffered a heart attack and was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He underwent angioplasty after being admitted. His condition initially appeared stable but later deteriorated after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He died on August 25 at the age of 77.

Kuku Kohli married veteran actor Aruna Irani in 1990. He is survived by Aruna Irani and two daughters from his first marriage. Following his death, Aruna was seen at his funeral in Mumbai as members of the film industry arrived to pay their respects.