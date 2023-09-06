Home

Kumar Sanu Admits Feeling Hurt on Not Winning National Awards, Says ‘I Deserve Padma Bhushan’

Kumar Sanu Admits Feeling Hurt on Not Winning National Awards: Kumar Sanu is once again back in action as the judge of the musical reality show Indian Idol 14. The singer will be joining Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani in the panel of judges. Kumar is known for his playback singing career for many decades since his debut in the late 80s. He has been the voice of many leading male actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rahul Roy, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and others. He recently spoke about not winning a National Award in-spite of his diverse discography in films and non-film albums.

Sanu, in a recent interaction with Aaj Tak said, “The thing is I should have definitely gotten a National award, I should have been given Padma Bhushan. But I do not bother. It is up to them. It is certainly an honour, and it hurts (when you do not get what you deserve). It hurts definitely but now I am used to it. If you do not have enough approach and buttering skills, you cannot get these awards. I understand that now, and even the public understands it now. You get awards only when you have the approach, it is difficult to get these awards normally.” The singer opined that he does not have such kind of approach when it comes to winning awards. He told that he does not care if he is not awarded and feels if the government will honour him when the time is right. To the unversed, Sanu was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2009.

The singer’s popular songs are Dheere Dheere from Aashiqui, Baazigar O Baazigar and Kaali Kaali Aankhein from Baazigar, Chand Sitare (Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai) and Chot Dil Pe Lagi and Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from Ishq Vishk.

