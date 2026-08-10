Kumar Sanu reacts to Udit Narayan’s viral concert kiss controversy with a witty remark: ‘Na maine chumma…’

Kumar Sanu has seemingly taken a playful dig at Udit Narayan’s viral concert kiss controversy. Here’s what the veteran singer said while talking about his female fan following.

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Kumar Sanu takes a playful dig at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy (PC: Twitter)

Kumar Sanu’s voice has been part of countless romantic songs, and the singer has had a massive female fan following since the 1990s. But when the veteran singer was recently asked about the attention he received from female fans during the peak of his career, his answer took an unexpected turn. Sanu made a witty remark about never kissing or being kissed by his fans – a comment that immediately reminded many of Udit Narayan’s viral concert controversy. Rather than making a serious statement about his fellow singer, Sanu appeared to keep things light and let his humour do the talking. The remark has now caught attention on social media.

Kumar Sanu reacts to Udit Narayan’s viral kiss controversy

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Kumar Sanu spoke about his popularity among female fans and the kind of attention he received during the height of his career. While answering the question, the singer made a cheeky reference that appeared to be aimed at Udit Narayan’s much-popular kiss controversy.

Sanu said, “Nahi mereko ko koi chumma wumma nahi khaya. Na maine kisi ko khaya. Na toh me chumma dia, na liya. Maine woh sab nahi kiya”, which translates to, “Nobody kissed me, and I didn’t kiss anyone either. I neither gave a kiss nor received one. I didn’t do any of that.” His comment was made in a light-hearted manner, but it was hard for viewers not to connect it with Udit Narayan’s viral concert video.

The remark quickly drew attention because of the controversy that surrounded Udit in 2025, when a video from one of his concerts went viral on social media.

About Udit Narayan’s viral kiss concert video

In February 2025, a video from Udit Narayan’s live concert surfaced online and sparked a major debate. In the clip, the singer was seen interacting with female fans who had approached him during his performance of the popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. One interaction showed a fan kissing him on the cheek, after which Udit appeared to kiss her on the lips.

The video led to widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the singer’s behaviour towards his fans. Udit later addressed the backlash and said that his actions were an expression of affection towards his fans.

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan’s journey: From rivals to friends

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan were two of the most prominent male playback singers of the 1990s. Their voices dominated Bollywood music at a time when singers were often compared with each other and fans passionately picked their favourites.

The two were also considered professional rivals during that period. However, their relationship changed over the years, and the singers eventually became friends. Sanu has previously spoken warmly about his bond with Udit, describing their friendship today as stronger and more relaxed than it was during their competitive years.