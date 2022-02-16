Mumbai: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away around midnight due to multiple health issues, his family said here on Wednesday. He was 69. He was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. In an Instagram post, Kumar Sanu mourned the loss of his dear friend. He wrote, “Really shocked by very dear Bappi Da’s demise🙏 You’ll always be in our hearts. I still can’t believe it. Met him few days back and he was so lively. Have so many memories of him…May God gives strength to the family. Dada ap Amar ho . Om Shanti🙏 #ripbappilahiri”.Also Read - Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re: Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Golden King Bappi Lahiri | See Tweet

Have a look at the post:

ETimes also got in touch with Kumar Sanu who has worked extensively with Bappi Lahiri. Remembering his fond memories with Bappi Da, Sanu said, "Bappi Da was a music director who used to never teach the song to me. He would sing it once and tell me, 'Abhi tu gaa'. He used to make it so easy for the singers. He used to give singers space to experiment and be creative. The world is going to miss him a lot."

"Bappi Da was an exemplary human being. He used to laugh a lot and he loved feeding people. He had a big heart. His entire family was like him. For me, he stood out from the rest because his music had simplicity and newness. He introduced a lot of new musical instruments. He gave opportunities to a lot of new singers as a music director. The fact that he gave us so many musical gems speaks volumes about him and his work", Kumar Sanu added.

Kumar Sanu revealed his favourite Bappi Lahiri song. “There is no song of Bappi Da that I can say I do not love. All his songs have a special place in my heart. But there is one of his songs that I have sung that is closest to my heart. It was called, Thehre Hue Paani Mein Kankar Na Maar”, he concluded.

Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, February 17, after his son, Bappa Lahiri’s arrival from the USA, the singer’s family said.

