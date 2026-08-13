Kumar Sanu recalls singing for Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem privately: ‘Police warned me…’

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu makes shocking revelation about Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem; recalls performing for them in Dubai without knowing who they were.

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Kumar Sanu recalls singing for Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem (PC-Twitter)

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has opened up about two unexpected incidents from the early years of his singing career. In a recent interview, the playback singer recalled travelling to Dubai for events connected to underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem. Sanu said he did not initially know who the organisers were and only understood the seriousness of the situation after photographs from one of the events appeared in newspapers.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Kumar Sanu recalled being taken to Dubai by music composer Nadeem for a birthday celebration. He said he was not told whose event it was or who would be attending. “I once went to Dubai to sing. Nadeem ji took me there. It was either Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s daughter’s birthday or his own. Anu Malik was also with me at that party. Dawood Ibrahim was sitting right in front of me; I saw him myself.” Sanu said he performed his popular songs while Dawood was sitting in front of him with his family.

“They asked me to sing all the songs I usually sing on stage. He was sitting right in front of me with his family. After that day, I never saw him again or spoke to him again.” He said he only realised who he had performed for after seeing his photograph in the newspaper. “Later, when my photo appeared in the newspaper, I thought, ‘Oh, what have I done?’ That’s when I felt truly scared.”

Kumar Sanu recalls Abu Salem show

Sanu also spoke about another incident involving gangster Abu Salem. He said someone had approached him for money, but he refused and instead offered to perform if they wanted him to sing. “Someone called me and asked for money. I said, ‘Sorry, it’s beyond my power to pay.’ If you have any work, let me know. If you want me to sing, let me know.” He later travelled to Dubai to perform at one of Abu Salem’s shows.

The singer said he even received a call from the police before the event and was asked whether he planned to attend the show. “I got a call from the police station asking, ‘Are you going to sing at Abu Salem’s show?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ What should I do? The police officers said, ‘I shouldn’t go there.’ I said, ‘Okay, I won’t go, but please guarantee my safety. If he shoots me, what will I do? Please provide me security.’”

According to Sanu, the police warned him that he could be arrested if he travelled to Dubai for the show. He recalled, “The officer said, ‘If you go, we will arrest you there.’ I said, ‘Look, either provide me security or assure me that nothing will happen to me. I am a singer, singing is my livelihood, and it is my compulsion.’” Despite the warning, Sanu said he went ahead with the performance in Dubai and eventually returned safely.