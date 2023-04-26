Home

Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon Calls Karan Johar ‘Father of Nepotism’ – Exclusive

After Kangana Ranaut called out Karan Johar on his show, Kumar Sanu's daughter and singer Shannon K labelled the filmmaker as the 'father of nepotism' in an exclusive conversation with India.com.

Shannon K is all set to step foot in Bollywood with Vivek Sharma’s ‘Chal Zindagi.’ Legendary singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter discussed nepotism with India.com before the movie’s premiere. She also discussed the pressure she feels as the singer’s daughter, how others perceive her based on her family and the position of singers in the industry. Shannon K told that she is prepared if the N-word is thrown at her. The singer who started her career at 12 revealed that she had to prove herself time and again and explain that her abilities are not solely based on her dad, Kumar Sanu’s name.

Shannon K said, “Even this movie is based on my previous work. If it was actually nepotism then my debut would be under the wings of Karan Johar, who is the father of nepotism.” Talking about her debut movie in context to the nepotism debate, she added, “I don’t think that was the case with this and even though the movie itself is not a Bollywood commercial, glam movie. It’s a biker movie, it’s a travel-based movie which is very rare you see in Bollywood.” Earlier, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Karan Johar was the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ during her appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Shannon K went ahead and talked about the positions of singers in the industry. She said, “And we all know where singers stand in the Bollywood industry. They’re lower than actors in a film. If I was an actor’s kid, yes sure, I would have signed to any major music label or I would have movies or probably even have awards but that’s not the case. I don’t have any big connections so, I am not in any so-called lobbies. I don’t have any big people behind me. I don’t have powerful people so, I am just solely based on work.”

Shannon K, will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Chal Zindagi,’ featuring Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, and Mita Vashisht, among others in pivotal roles. Vivek Sharma’s movie is about a road trip that depicts the journey of our lives as well as actual road travel.

