In a shocking incident, popular TV and film actor Trupti Shankhdhar, who belongs to Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), has claimed a dreadful revelation that her father is threatening to kill her if she doesn't marry. The Kumkum Bhagya actor has posted a video on the social media in which she is heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her. She has sought protection from the Bareilly police.

In the video clip, Trupti Shankhdhar is heard accusing her father of pulling her by her hair and thrashing her. She has even shown strangling marks on her wrist. In the video, Trupti alleged that her father is asking her to return the money he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Trupti has posted her video clip on her Instagram account, late on Tuesday night. She has shared her age is just 19 and her father wants her to marry a guy who is 28-year-old. She has now left her home with her mother. Her father is a real estate businessman. He could not be contacted for his comments.

Watch the videos shared by Trupti on her Instagram stories:

Trupti has worked in serials like Kumkum Bhagya and also in a South Indian film. The Bareilly police said that they have not received any written complaints but learnt about the actor’s post on social media a few hours ago. “We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police official.