Mumbai: It's time to say congratulations to TV couple Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan, who have welcomed a new addition to their family. On December 8, the small-screen actors became parents to a baby boy. Ruchi Savarn is best known for playing Disha in Ekta Kapoor's renowned daily serial Kumkum Bhagya, while Ankit Mohan most recently appeared in the show Kaatelal and Sons.

Six years after their marriage in 2015, the couple had their first child, a boy. Ever since, Ankit announced the birth of his baby on social media, a slew of blessings have come their way. The TV star thanked everyone for their love and good wishes.

Also Read - Naagin 6 to Start From THIS Date, Ekta Kapoor Gives Hint of Lead Actor of The Show

Ankit, who has been in hit shows including ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Mahabharat,’ wished his wife in a sweet message on Instagram. The actor wrote, ” Happy 6th Anniversary to us Last as a couple & First as Trio ….My strong Lady, My strength, My backbone, My Power & Now a Beautiful Mother @ruchisavarn Thank you for always holding me tight in every situation and giving me this wonderful gift of Life for Life …..(sic)”

We wish the lovely couple a lifetime of happiness! Watch this space for more updates.