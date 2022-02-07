Mumbai: Kumkum Bhagya and ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh lost her mother recently. She mourned her loss in an emotional Instagram post and asked so many questions that are answerable, “I’m left with so many questions and no answers. Wapas Ajao (Please come back)”.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Ditches Red for a Dreamy Pastel Pink Lehenga| See Photos from Her Seaside Wedding

The long heart-wrenching note starts with,”Maaa..please come back. My brain is numb, heart is crying and my eyes are tired. No amount of words can ever explain what I feel at this point. I don’t even think it can be put into words. Thinking that you’re in a better place gives me relief for a while but what will I even do without you? Your little girl misses you a lot. I will always miss you. No one can love a child better than their mother. I will miss your love, your care, your concern and even the way you scolded me. I will miss everything that we did together but mostly coming back home to you. Who will call me when I’m out till late and scold me now? Who will I look towards when i need an advice? Who’s shoulder will I cry on when I need to? Who will I first give good news to when there’s any? Who will cook the best food in the world for me now? Whom will I celebrate all the festivals with? Who will buy me little gifts that make me so happy? I miss you mummy. I love you so much. I wish you stayed with me longer. Berry is still waiting for u to come home. I’m left with so many questions and no answers. But you always gave me the strength to face life and made me the person I am today and I will try to figure this out too Maa. You know I’ve always been your brave girl. I will continue to do things that will make you so proud and I know you’ll smile at me from above and that you’ll always protect me and be my guiding light. Nothing ever can fill this void in my heart. But I’ll see you on the other side Maa and we can talk again about all good things and bad and you can even scold me a little if you want.💐” Also Read - Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant in Rs 65K Mustard Colour Bandhani Lehenga for Her Mehendi Ceremony

Naina Singh concluded the post caption with, “Rest in Peace maa. I dont know how will i live, you were the only one i had in my life, my family, my bestfriend also sometimes my daughter. I love u so muchhhhh. Wapas ajao 💔😭 Shakti Bhal 1970 – ♾”. Also Read - Mouni Roy Makes For a Stunning South Indian Bride in a White And Red Silk Saree, Gajra And Mathapati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry)

Several TV co-stars and friends commented on her post to mourn her loss. Akash Choudhary wrote, “She is very proud of you just know that @nonaberrry you are super strong.”

May her soul rest in peace.