Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: The show Kumkum Bhagya has been on trends and has topped charts in 2020 and 2021. It is a serial about a star-crossed couple Abhi and Pragya, who are separated for 20 years. In January 13's episode, Abhi and Pragya's daughter Rhea goes to Meera who's dressed as a bride. Meera will be marrying Abhi so she is getting ready for her wedding. While arguing with Meera, Rhea tells her that not to marry Abhi (who is her father). But Meera, on the other hand, doesn't listen to Rhea and says that she will marry Abhi as he proposed her. Rhea gets angry with Meera and says in that case, she will never accept Meera as her mother and will hate her all her life. Rhea leaves the room saying she will make sure Abhi gets married to her mother Pragya only.

Abhi and Pragya who are already separated, fight verbally as Pragya is not happy from inside. She cannot face the fact that Abhi is getting married to Meera. Pragya said that she will not attend the wedding. Pragya told Abhi that things are getting over, so let them get over for once. Abhi replies that if their relationship was about 'Kumkum' how did the love between them decrease?

Pragya was heartbroken and almost gave up on her love but afterward decides to save her love and her husband Abhi. She talks to herself and says that she will stop Abhi and Meera from getting married and save her kumkum (sindoor). Pragya finally attends Abhi and Meera's wedding and stops everything there. She shouts that the wedding will not happen. She brings police along with her and tells the inspector to arrest Alia and Meera. She says that these two women knew that Abhi is already married to her and her name is Pragya Abhishek Mehra.

Will Pragya’s plan work to break Meera and Abhi’s marriage?

