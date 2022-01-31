Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have welcomed their first baby- boy. On Monday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the good news with his followers. “To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” he posted.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings 'Jab Koi Baat' on Mumbai Street to Pay Music School Fees, Hrithik Roshan Says 'How Cool' | Watch

Naina Bachchan is the daughter of Ajitabh bachchan who is Amitabh Bachchan’s brother. Naina is Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachachan’s cousin. After hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina. “Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains…you are gonna be incredible parents,”Sussanne Khan commented. “Love you all,” Naina’s cousin and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote. Also Read - Exclusive! Kunal Kapoor on Historical Fiction, The Empire Vs The Game Of Thrones| Watch Video

Hrithik Roshan commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu”. Also Read - Koffee With Karan Is Back: The Empire Cast Joins Karan Johar, Drashti Dhami Teases Him About Kangana Ranaut Being His ‘Favourite’ | Watch

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan.

Congratulations Kunal and Naina.