Mumbai: On Sunday morning, actor Kunal Kemmu, his wife Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu suffered a terrible event. The Golmaal 3 actor had breakfast with his family, as well as his next-door neighbour and her two children. He shared a note on his Instagram stories about how a careless driver jeopardised the safety of everyone in his car. He also posted a photo of the vehicle and an elaborated note. A white Lamborghini can be seen in front of Kemmu's car in this photo taken by him. He also tagged the Mumbai Police in the story.

He wrote, "This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car."

He continued, "He didn't just risk his own safety but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car. He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car." Kunal further added, "By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense he got back into his car and drove off. I request Mumbai Police to look into this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour."

Check this out:

Soha reshared the same picture on her story and tagged Mumbai Police. The couple who got tied knots in Mumbai in 2015, celebrated 7 years of togetherness recently. Kunal and Soha were blessed with a baby girl in September 2017.

