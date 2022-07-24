Kunal Kemmu Shares Heartbreaking Note on His Nani’s Death: Kunal Kemmu’s Nani (maternal grandmother) passed away on Sunday. Kunal who very close and attached to his grandma shared a heartbreaking note on his Instagram handle. Kunal, on July 24, 2022 shared a picture of his ailing Nani with him and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting beside her. This is an unseen picture of Inaaya meeting her great-grandmother for the very first time. Inaaya is the daughter of Kunal and actor Soha Ali Khan, who happens to be Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Sharmila Tagore’s daughter. Kunal took to his Instagram handle to inform his followers about the sad demise of his beloved Nani whom he lovingly calls ‘Maaji.’Also Read - ZEE5 Launches 'Abhay Bravery Award', an Initiative to Celebrate Fearless Heroes And Their Efforts

Check out this Instagram post of Kunal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Also Read - Kunal Kemmu Speaks on Abhay 3, Go Goa Gone 2 And Golmaal 5| Exclusive

Kunal Calls His Maaji ‘Biggest Cheerleader’

Kunal captioned his post as, “I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone. My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji ❤️” Also Read - Kunal Kemmu Reports Road Rave Incident, Shares Detail on Instagram

Kunal who was recently seen in the popular web series Abhay 3, will also be working in Mohit Suri’s Malang 2.

For more updates on Kunal Kemmu, check out this space at India.com.