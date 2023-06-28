Home

Kunal Khemu recently confessed that he didn't find 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Dil Chahta Hai' relatable.

Kunal Khemu Confesses he Didn’t Find ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Relatable: Kunal Khemu has proven his acting prowess in films like Lootcase, Malang 2 and Kalank. The actor’s Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri’s Kaliyug was hailed by movie buffs. However, Kunal is also known for his works as a child artist in popular movies like Raja Hindustani and Zakhm. The Kanjoos Makhichoos actor is now gearing up for his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. He had announced the same on Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022. His film is being backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. In a recent interview Kunal spoke about his liking for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai. He also spoke about the reason he does not find such movies relatable.

KUNAL KHEMU REVEALS WHY HE THINKS DIL CHAHTA HAI IS NOT RELATABLE

The actor in a podcast with the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks said, “Dil Chahta Hai aur ZNMD aspirational thi. Bahut achhi lagi thi, lekin relate hi nahi kar paye. Hum toh kabhi Barcelona gaye nahi. Ye toh bade ameer bachche hain. Inki toh coming of age Melbourne mein ho raha hai. Humey kya pata hum toh Mira Road wale hain. Inka agenda hi kuch aur chal raha hai yar. Scuba diving karke inko realisation ho rahi hai, hum toh gaye hi nahi kabhi. Tomatino Festival mein mummy ko tamatar dikhaunga toh pagal ho jayegi ki ye tamatar itne waste kyun kar diye. (Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I really liked them, but couldn’t relate to them. I’d never been to Barcelona. The characters were rich brats. They come of age in places like Melbourne. How would we, who are from Mira Road, know anything about that? They have a completely different agenda. They find realisation about life while scuba diving. We’ve never done scuba diving. If I showed my mother the Tomatina Festival, she’d lose it and ask why so many tomatoes were wasted).”

