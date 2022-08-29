Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s First Wedding Video Goes Viral: Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding is one grand affair that was attended by their close-knit friends and relatives. The couple’s closest friends from B-town also attended the big-fat Indian wedding. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora were among the power couples who attended the dreamy wedding. Rhea Kapoor was also one of the guests at the occasion and shared an Instagram reel from the celebrations. Kunal can be seen dancing like it’s no tomorrow on his big day while Arpita looked mesmerizing like a Disney princess in her bridal outfit. A glimpse of Kunal and Arpita taking ‘pheras’ as part of the rituals looked like a Bollywood wedding.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Set Major Couple Goals at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Grand Wedding

CHECK OUT RHEA KAPOOR’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Also Read - Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Slay in Ethnic Wear at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding - See Pics

KUNAL-VARUN GROOVE TO GAL MITHI MITHI BOL

Rhea’s video reel starts with everyone including the groom himself dancing while Gal Mithi Mithi Bol plays in the background. Arpita and Kunal sit on the stage as bride and groom and a snippet of the birde getting all decked up for the most awaited moment is just ‘aww-dorable’. Bhangra beats and flowers just added to the festivities and ambience. In the end of the video Kunal can seen planting a sweet kiss on friend Rhea’s cheek. Rhea captioned her post as “He did it. @kunalrawaldstress made the best decision of his life and married @arpita__mehta Turning the page to the next chapter in your life is always that much sweeter when surrounded by ❤️ Congratulations both of you! #amkrforever.” Also Read - Massi Rhea Kapoor Can't Control Tears, Shares First Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Baby From Hospital

CHECK OUT INSTANT BOLLYWOOD’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF ARPITA’S GRAND ENTRANCE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kunal is a well known name in the fashion world and specializes in men’s wear. He has become a brand name after working for fifteen years in the industry. Rhea, on the other hand is a celeb designer. The duo got hitched after dating each other for ten years.

For more updates on Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta wedding, check out this space at India.com.