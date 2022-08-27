Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: According to reports, fashion designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will exchange wedding vows on August 28 at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. The pre-wedding festivities have already started, and several Bollywood celebs arrived for the starry evening. Actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh and producer BF Jackky Bhagnani, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted along with her mother Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended the pre-wedding bash on August 26, Friday.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt as Her Bridesmaid, Shahid Kapoor Says His Ex's Father Didn't Like Him

Varun looked sharp for the event in a white kurta and pyjama combo with a blazer. In a white lehenga choli, Natasha looked gorgeous. One of the most elegant arrivals was Malaika Arora, who was dressed in a white lehenga. We were captivated by Janhvi Kapoor’s white saree. Filmmaker Karan Johar was decked up in all black. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rupali Ganguly's Iconic 'Aapko Kya' Dialogue From Anupamaa in New Reels - Watch Funny Video

CHECK VIRAL VIDEOS FROM THE STARRY EVENING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Celebrities Spotted: Nora Fatehi Rocks In Blue Shimmery Outfit, Madhuri Dixit Slays In Simple Look- Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Badshah looked handsome in black sherwanis while Ishaan Khatter’s black kurta pyjama was a tad similar to KJo. Others in attendance were Sanjay Kapoor, Masaba, Rhea Kapoor along with her husband Karan and several others.

Congratulations to Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta!