Noida Twin Tower Demolish: TV actor Manit Joura who is seen in Kundali Bhagya was one of the buyers of the flats in Noida Supertech twin towers, which were demolished on August 28. In an interview, Manit shared that his father had bought two flats in the Noida twin towers, one in 2011 and another in 2013. They wanted to make some investments and therefore preferred to buy two properties. The actor revealed that the builders did not inform them about the issues regarding the construction, and they decided to file a case against the company eight years ago.

MANIT JOURA TALKS ABOUT HIS FLATS IN NOIDA’S TWIN TOWER

While speaking to E-Times, Manit Joura shared details about the flats in Noida's twin tower. The actor said, "Yes, my father had bought two flats in the twin towers, Apex and Ceyane. He bought one flat in 2011 and another in 2013 as an investment for me. We didn't know there was a case going on against the builders regarding certain issues pertaining to this construction. It was our right to know about it, but they chose not to tell us."

He further revealed that they had filed a case against the builders. "When we got to know the details of the case going on against them, we decided to hire a prominent lawyer. We wanted to get our money back. My father had to visit court all these years and I would feel really bad that he had to go through a lot at this age."

Manit Joura’s father’s dream was to stay in a nice place in a good location, but that didn’t happen. The actor further revealed, “In our country, a home is not just a flat but an emotion. My father had dreamt of having a nice place at a good location, but that didn’t happen. The Supreme Court gave a judgment that the builders will have to pay the buyers the interest on the amount given to them. However, they paid us the interest amount for just a few months, and that’s when we filed another case. After that, they started paying us in small amounts for some time, which didn’t really help because what we had paid for the property was a hefty amount.”

NOIDA TWIN TOWER DEMOLITION: NIGHTMARE FOR FAMILY

The demolition of Noida’s twin towers was a nightmare for Manit and his family. “There was a lot of back and forth in this case, and it was a nightmare for my family and me, and I’m sure for other buyers too. I have seen my father sitting in court with the hope that the judgment will be in our favour. But I am happy with the decision of the Supreme Court. Through this case, it has set an example for other people and builders in our country”, the actor revealed.

Concluding the interview, Manit said overall it was painful for them to see their house getting demolish. He said, “It was painful. I didn’t even see the video of the demolition and didn’t speak to my parents about it.”