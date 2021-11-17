Shraddha Arya-Rahul Sharma’s Wedding Photos and Videos: Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya has now been taken! The diva got married in Delhi to businessman Rahul Sharma in the presence of close friends and family. Fans were wondering who Rahul is and how does he look like, so we thought to share the first pictures and videos of Rahul Sharma and Shraddha Arya exchanging garlands.Also Read - Bride-To-Be Shraddha Arya Looks Stunning At Her Mehendi Function, See Pictures Shared By Celebrity Friends

Shraddha Arya turned into a royal bride in a gorgeous deep red and golden lehenga. She completed her get up with heavy neckpieces, choker, mangtika, nath, earrings, kaliras and a small red chooda (bangles). The actor draped the dupatta so beautifully that made her look like a maharani. Also Read - Bride-To-Be Shraddha Arya Hogs Pizza, Dances To Dhol Beats As She Kick-Offs Pre-Wedding Festivities | WATCH

The wedding and its festivities were also attended by several friends from the industry and the Kundali Bhagya family including Anjun Fakih, Shashank Vyas, Supriya Shukla, and Ruhi Chaturvedi. From Shraddha’s grand entry on Din Shagna Da song to exchanging garlands with Rahul Sharma on the stage, check out the small clips and pictures of the actor from her wedding. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Actors Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani to Marry This Year, But Here’s The Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha arya fanpage ♡︎ (@sarya12.fanpage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Gugnani (@mohit_arora91)

We wish the couple a big congratulations!