Mumbai: There are reports all over the internet that Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Sanjay Gagnani are all set to marry this year. Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta alongside Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar, will reportedly tie the knot on November 16 in Delhi. Earlier, the actor was dating Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she also participated on Nach Baliye. However, there is a twist in the wedding reports! Shraddha and Sanjay will be tying the knot but different people.

As mentioned in the reports Shraddha Arya with be marrying a navy-based man. On the other hand, Sanjay who is seen in the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya, will be marrying Poonam on November 26. The two got engaged on February 18, 2018.

However, the other details of their marriage are yet to be disclosed. As of now there is no official confirmation from both the actors.

The wedding season is here and the fans will witness so many weddings in the industry. Several stars including Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya, Gracy Singh among others are expected to tie the knot. Mouni will be getting married to Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. The gala wedding will be taking place either in Dubai or Italy. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker.