Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Fans of Shraddha Arya – Dheeraj Dhoopar are in for a treat as high voltage drama will take place in the upcoming episode. Karan is locked up in jail and everyone close to him such as Shrishti, Preeta, and Sameer are trying their best to bring him out of the jail and prove him innocent. On the other hand, Rakhi makes Pammi realise that she had misunderstood Preeta.

Prithvi saves Sherlyn from getting exposed in front of Kritika, Sameer, Srishti and Preeta. Later, Sherlyn confesses murdering Akshay.

In the upcoming episode, Kritika mistakenly presses the number on the phone and it rings in the house and that's when Preeta comes to know that the culprit is in the Luthra house. When Preeta dials an unknown number, Sherlyn's phone rings, and Prithivi is shocked and questions her about being Akshay's murderer and that's when Sherlyn confesses that she has murdered Akshay.

Sherlyn recalled the time when Akshay recorded her and Prithvi while they were talking about her pregnancy. Then Akshay started blackmailing her and asked for Rs 25 lakh to keep his mouth shut. If Sherlyn will confess that it was her who murdered Akshay in front of everyone, then viewers might see Karan out of the jail.

Watch this space for more updates on Kundali Bhagya