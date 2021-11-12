Kurup Leaked For Full HD Download: Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan is a Malayalam crime thriller film directed by Srinath Rajendran has hit the screens today, November 12 and also features, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan in supporting roles. Kurup is based on the Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. Written by KS Aravind, Jithin K. Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair, Kurup has been getting positive response from the audience and critics. Fans call it a classic crime thriller. However, there is a sad news for the makers as Kurup has become the latest victim of piracy. Kurup in all languages has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and others on Day 1 of its release. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Releases Worldwide on 1500+ Screens, Fans Call it 'Classic Crime Thriller'

Dulquer Salman plays the role of Sukumara Kurup in the movie. An NRI, Kurup had allegedly murdered a film’s representative, Chacko, who was waiting for a late-night bus at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district, after giving him a lift in his Ambassador car. Later, the car was doused in petrol and Chacko’s body was also burnt. According to the police, the crime was committed to fake the death of Kurup to embezzle insurance money to the tune of Rs 8 lakh. Also Read - Kurup in Legal Trouble: Case Filed Against Dulquer Salmaan's Film on Day 1 of Release

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, Mimi, Toofan, Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK. Also Read - 'Magnificent Spectacle'! Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Kurup's Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)