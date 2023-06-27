Home

Kusha Kapila’s Remarkable Journey Unveiled: From Fashion Correspondent To An Instagram Sensation

Embark on a voyage through the life of Instagram sensation Kusha Kapila, witnessing her evolution from a fashion correspondent to a cherished influencer.

Kusha Kapila: The Influencer Extraordinaire and Instagram Sensation. (Image Credit : zorawarahluwalia/Instagram)

Kusha Kapila, a renowned Instagram star, has captivated audiences with her brilliant comedic personas. Her career kickstarted as a fashion correspondent, but she soon went on to become one of the most beloved influencers on the platform. Adding to her list of accomplishments, she made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of Cannes 2023. If you’re curious to learn more about this incredible influencer, look no further. Here is everything you need to know about Kusha Kapila and her remarkable journey!

Kusha Kapila’s Early Life And Career

Kusha Kapila, born on September 19, 1989, hails from Delhi. She pursued her undergraduate studies in English literature at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women. With aspirations of becoming a journalist, she later enrolled at the National Institute of Fashion Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Design.

In 2013, Kusha Kapila embarked on her professional journey as a fashion correspondent for a Delhi-based online apparel company. She subsequently delved into the role of a trend analyst and content writer at Fashion Forward Trends.

In 2016, she transitioned to Times Internet, where she held the position of Fashion Editor. Continuing her path, she joined Idiva as a writer and contributed to creating engaging videos for their Facebook page.

Kusha Kapila’s Way To Stardom

During her time creating videos for Idiva, Kusha Kapila introduced the comical character, Billi Massi, which quickly gained widespread acclaim and brought her into the spotlight. Subsequently, Kusha Kapila made the decision to launch her own Instagram page, where she could curate and share her content, taking advantage of the growing popularity of 60-second reels.

Kusha Kapila’s Social Media Content

Kusha Kapila has gained widespread recognition for her ability to create hilarious content on social media. Renowned for her roles as the south Delhi girl, despite facing some backlash, and the beloved character, Billi Massi, Kusha Kapila has captured the hearts of millions. In addition to her online presence, she has also made appearances on television shows such as Case To Banta Hai and LOL Hasse To Phase. Her foray into the world of acting began in 2020 with a cameo in the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories. Since then, Kusha Kapila has featured in projects like Plan A Plan B and Selfiee.

She was also seen in the web series, Masaba Masaba, and Minus One: New Chapter. Kusha Kapila’s comedic prowess and versatile performances have solidified her position as a boundary-pushing entertainer in the digital age.

Kusha Kapila’s Instagram Popularity and Financial Worth

With more than 3.2 million Instagram followers, Kusha Kapila has a huge fan base. Her estimated net worth is around Rs 20 crore.

Kusha Kapila’s Marital Status

In 2017, Kusha Kapila married Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, a former employee at Diageo, after dating for a few years. However, in a recent announcement on June 26, she shared the news of their separation.

