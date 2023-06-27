Home

Kusha Kapila Announces Separation From Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia: ‘Not An Easy Decision’

Influencer Kusha Kapila has shared a joint statement in which the couple revealed that she and her husband wanted different things and hence, have mutually decided to part ways.

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017.(Image Credit:zorawarahluwalia/Instagram)

Content creator and actor Kusha Kapila has become a prominent name in the entertainment industry. Her captivating talent to create unique content and spectacular acting skills know no bounds. Kusha is one of the few names who went on to crack her way into Bollywood. She has outshined many Bollywood actors with her performance in several projects. In an unfortunate piece of news, Kusha has announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She shared the news of her divorce on Instagram.

Kusha Kapila shared a joint statement in which the couple revealed that she and Zorawar Ahluwalia wanted different things and hence, have mutually decided to part ways. She also informed in her statement that it has been a while since they parted ways.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia’s separation announcement

The statement read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Kusha Kapila further wrote, “A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other.”

She ended by saying, “We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support.”

Kusha Kapila’s career

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017. The couple, based out of Delhi, also appeared together in many videos and they often used to make content together. Kusha’s rising popularity led her to feature in several projects. She also starred in multiple shows and films including Ghost Stories, Masaba Masaba 2, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee and Case Toh Banta Hai among others. Notably, Kusha recently shifted to Mumbai from Gurgaon to kick off her full-time career as an actor.

