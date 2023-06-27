Home

Amid divorce announcement, Kusha Kapila gets trolled for agreeing with Karan Johar on infidelity. Check the full story.

Kusha Kapila – Zorawar Ahluwalia Divorce: Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday. After the news went viral across social media platforms, an old video of Kusha surfaced where she spoke about infidelity to Karan Johar. In the clip from a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice’, Karan tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.” To this, Kusha responds, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.”

To this, Karan says, “I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up’. The filmmaker jokingly adds, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” Kusha agrees with his statement and says, “I believe that.”

After the seperation announcement, Kusha Kapila’s statement has not gone down well with netizens, who are slamming her for allegedly supporting ‘infidelity’. A user wrote, “And here we are; back again, after Kusha and Zor announcing their separation today. Karan’s gyaan at the end adds it all up, maybe”. Another user said, “KJo go them divorced”.

Kusha Kapila’s Separation Announcement

Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other,” she added.

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh’s film Plan A Plan B which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. On the other hand,

Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

