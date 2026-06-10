Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh slam Pranit More amid backlash over viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ clip

Pranit More had issued a statement admitting that he had made a mistake in the way he responded during the show.

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Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh PC- YouTube)

The viral crowd-work clip from comedian Pranit More‘s show has sparked a major debate online, with many social media users criticising the remarks made during the interaction. The controversy intensified after the clip went viral, prompting More to issue a public apology and admit that he could have handled the situation better. Amid the ongoing discussion, actor and content creator Kusha Kapila shared her views on Instagram, arguing that responsibility does not rest solely with the audience member involved. She said creators must also be held accountable for the content they choose to upload and promote. Encouraging women to continue speaking up against offensive material, Kusha stressed that publishing such content is a conscious choice and should not be excused in the name of comedy.

“Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don’t feel scared). Bakwaas kiya hai toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense, then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction,” she wrote.

Kusha also said she was pleased to see women speaking up against the clip and welcomed the widespread criticism it had received online. Expressing her satisfaction over the response, she wrote that it felt “bahut achcha” to see people holding such content accountable.”Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi.” In another video shared on her Instagram Stories, the actor urged men to speak up when they encounter such remarks. Without directly asking them to “pick a side,” she suggested that simply calling out inappropriate comments made by other men would be enough.

Reacting to the controversy, influencer Dolly Singh shared a detailed note on social media, addressing male comedians and content creators and calling for greater accountability. She wrote, “If you can act all mature, open-minded, women-respecting (saying you’re a feminist ally would be a stretch) in your sets and overall media footprint, please at least try to act the same performative act in your crowdwork and Instagram too!”

She added, “Of course there are many misogynistic pieces of s*** male creators/comics; what can we even say to them? But those who are at least nice (main toh performative hi bolungi vaise), I request you please bring it to your audience interactions too, online or offline.”

Earlier, Pranit More had issued a statement admitting that he had made a mistake in the way he responded during the show. Soon after the video started receiving backlash left, right, and centre, the comedian took to Instagram to state that he should have challenged the audience member’s remark rather than laughing and moving on. Calling it a “lapse in judgment,” he acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers.”I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part,” he said.