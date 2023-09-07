Home

Kusha Kapila Reacts to Getting Trolled Post Divorce And Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

Kusha Kapila recently reacted to getting trolled post her divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia and the dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

Kusha Kapila Reacts to Getting Trolled After Divorce With Zorawar Ahluwalia: Kusha Kapila recently reacted to getting trolled over her divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia. The actress-influencer also responded to the dating rumours involving him and Arjun Kapoor. Kusha had earlier chosen not to react to the social media negativity. However, now in a recent interview she broke silence about her personal life and how she deals with the constant media scrutiny in the digital age. Kusha spoke on how she has become ‘thick-skinned’ especially at times when the paparazzi is obsessed with celebs and cyber bullying is at its peak.

KUSHA KAPILA OPENS UP ON HER DIVORCE WITH ZORAWAR AND MEDIA SCRUTINY

The Thank You For Coming actress in an interaction with Zoom TV said, “I think I have a strong support system. My friends, family, colleagues – everyone makes a circle around me which protects me. I am so lucky and privileged to have those people in my life.” She further added, “At the same time, I do understand that this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person toh kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will keep on saying something or the other) which is going to happen. My life now is just in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker everyday and that’s just what I work towards. Every day I have to be immune, and I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough.” On her separation with Zorawar, Kusha poinetd out, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any means but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

While responding to her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor, the YouTuber stated that, “I would not like to dignify it with a response. To be really honest, I don’t think something like this needs to be dignified with any kind of response.”

Kusha’s comic-caper Thank You For Coming featuring Bhuni Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kkundra will be releasing on October 6, 2023.

