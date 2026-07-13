Kusha Kapila reacts to viral AI-generated selfie with Samay Raina, dismisses patch-up rumours: ‘My face…’

Kusha Kapila has responded after a manipulated selfie showing her with Samay Raina went viral online. Calling the image AI-generated, the actor and content creator slammed the spread of misinformation and urged people to stop using fake content to target women.

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Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina (PC: Instagram)

A viral selfie claiming to show Kusha Kapila posing with comedian Samay Raina has taken social media by storm, but the actor-content creator has made it clear that the image is far from real. As speculation spread online, Kusha decided to address the controversy herself, sharing a strongly worded statement in which she alleged that the photograph had been created using artificial intelligence. The incident has once again highlighted how AI-generated content can quickly fuel rumours and misinformation. While many users initially believed the image was genuine, Kusha’s response has shifted the conversation towards the growing misuse of AI tools and the impact such posts can have on public figures. Here’s everything she said and why the viral picture has sparked widespread discussion.

Kusha Kapila says viral selfie with Samay Raina is AI-generated

Kusha Kapila has dismissed reconciliation rumours with Samay Raina, clarifying that the viral photo of them together is fake and digitally altered. The image had sparked speculation about them ending their public fallout from 2024.

Responding to the viral post, Kusha Kapila clarified that the selfie circulating online was fake and claimed that her face had been altered using AI. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point”

In her statement, Kusha alleged that the post was deliberately “fake and seeded” to create unnecessary controversy. She criticised those sharing the manipulated image and urged people not to minimise women who choose to speak up against misinformation. Her response quickly gained support from fans, many of whom praised her for addressing the issue directly.

Kusha Kapila calls out misuse of AI and online misinformation

Beyond denying the authenticity of the photograph, Kusha Kapila also used the opportunity to speak about the dangers of AI-generated content. She said manipulated images can easily mislead people and damage reputations, especially when shared without verification.

The actor stressed that fake posts should not be treated as harmless jokes, as they often contribute to online harassment. Her comments have reignited conversations around responsible use of AI tools and the need to fact-check viral content before sharing it further.

Kusha Kapila and Samay Raina controversy

The controversy began in 2024 when comedian Samay Raina made highly personal and offensive jokes about digital creator Kusha Kapila’s divorce during an episode of The Pretty Good Roast Show. Kusha later revealed that she entered the unscripted roast blindly, trusting the comedians as friends, but ultimately found the experience “dehumanising” and required therapy to process the trauma.

Following the incident, she cut ties and blocked Samay on social media. The tension resurfaced in 2026 when AI-altered screenshots went viral, falsely claiming that Kusha had reconciled with Samay and asked to appear on his hit show, India’s Got Latent. Kusha quickly debunked these rumours on Instagram, labeling the posts as fake and engineered, while firmly stating that she is not friends with Samay and will “never, ever, ever” appear on his platform.

Soon after Kusha Kapila shared her statement, social media users showed support to her, with many condemning the circulation of AI-generated images. Several users applauded her for speaking out against misinformation, while others expressed concern over how realistic manipulated visuals have become.