Kusha Kapila’s ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia gets candid about losing marriage, job, and house: ‘I am a loser’

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia has shared a deeply personal confession in his latest Instagram video. The content creator spoke about losing several things he once valued, hitting rock bottom and learning to believe in himself again.

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Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia (PC: Instagram)

Life does not always turn out the way we imagine it, and sometimes the biggest struggles are the ones people keep to themselves. Content creator Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, who has largely stayed away from social media recently, has now returned with a deeply personal video. Kusha Kapila’s ex-husband decided to read out something he had written in his journal, sharing thoughts about his personal struggles, the changes in his life and how he has been trying to find himself again. His honest confession offers a glimpse into a difficult phase that he has been dealing with away from the public eye.

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia opens up about losing marriage, job, and house

In his latest Instagram Reel, captioned ‘Hello losers’, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia explained why he had taken a break from social media. He said the decision was largely related to his mental health, as he was not doing well. He also mentioned that he had been involved in certain business opportunities and wanted to maintain a low profile rather than appear in front of the camera.

Read more: Kusha Kapila Says Her Mother Had to Go A lot After Divorce With Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

The content creator then read out a personal journal entry in which he called himself a ‘loser’. However, his confession was not simply about failure but also about accepting the difficult changes in his life.

Zorawar revealed that he felt he had lost several things he deeply cared about over the past few years. These included maintaining his marriage, his corporate job and the house he had built for himself. He also spoke about losing his dignity, self-confidence, and the feeling of being happy with himself.

He said, “Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health, as I was not doing well, and subsequently, I had some business opportunities that I was involved in, for which I didn’t feel like to be, you know, in front of the camera, and I just wanted a low profile kind of situation. Now, something that I need to confess. I am confessing that I am a loser. In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia (@zorawarahluwalia)

He further added, “I lost my corporate job I lost the house that I built for myself I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others. And while I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old other things as well.”

He further admitted that constantly comparing himself with others had affected him. In the process, he felt that he had also lost the older version of himself.

Zorawar said, “I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all, but will still believe in himself, and will keep punching in the bout that the life, in the life that I am in.”

Zorawar on hitting rock bottom, shares message for people struggling at 40

While reading his journal, Zorawar also spoke about how he had always been offended by the word ‘loser’ since childhood. However, he has now decided to own the word rather than keep running away from it. He shared that even after hitting rock bottom, he continued to find reasons to get back up. In a rather emotional moment, he said that when he hit rock bottom, he even lost rock bottom.

However, his message was not entirely about the things that went wrong. Zorawar also spoke about taking care of himself, losing weight, and working towards becoming a better version of himself. He mentioned that he wanted to achieve his goals and even hoped to retire in Phuket one day.

He shared, “I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process to not give up on myself. Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well. I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all, but will still believe in himself, and will keep punching in the bout that the life, in the life that I am in. I will achieve all my goals, probably retire in Phuket, but I will keep fighting this fight, and until the until I knock out the older version of me.”

Towards the end of the video, he addressed people around the age of 40 who might feel that nothing is working out in their lives. He encouraged them to be patient, take one more day at a time and continue working on themselves. He added, “Also for anyone who is going through similar situations in their life at the age of 40 and they’re feeling that nothing is working out for them, all I’ll suggest is one more day, just keep working on yourself. Things will get better. The graph has gone up and down for me in the last couple of years. But when it goes down, just make sure that you are patient with yourself and you are kind to yourself. And the graph will go up for sure. You will lose the rock bottom as well. I promise you that.”

He said that life has its ups and downs, and people should learn to be kind to themselves during difficult periods. He also expressed confidence that things would eventually get better.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia’s marriage and separation

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for several years. The couple announced their mutual separation in June 2023 through a joint statement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

At the time, they explained that their expectations and what they wanted from life no longer aligned. They also requested privacy as they dealt with the difficult phase. Since their separation, both have continued with their respective professional and personal journeys.