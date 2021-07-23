Mumbai: Kushal Tandon’s restaurant in Mumbai, Arbour 28, has been damaged recently due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. Due to this, the actor suffered a loss of approx. Rs 25 lakh. A few days ago, Kushal Tandon had shared the pictures of his damaged restaurant on his Instagram stories and mentioned “Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured.”Also Read - 3 Dead, 7 Injured as Building Collapses in Mumbai's Govandi Area

Kushal Tandon confirmed the whopping amount to a leading daily. He said: "Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of ₹20-25 lakh approximately." The Maaya actor is trying to fix the situation as soon as possible. Kushal had inaugurated his restaurant Arbour 28 in December 2019. Among those present at the grand opening were Hardik Pandya, Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Khan, Krystle D'Souza and Nia Sharma. "It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It's a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won't be easy. But I am not going to wait. I'll get it rectified soonest," he said.

While speaking to HT, Kushal said: "There are 40 people in my staff and I'll continue to pay them. They also have to bring food to the table at their home. Many people are facing the repercussions, especially the daily wage workers. Many jobs have been lost. Looking at their situation, I feel my problems are just nothing."

On the work front, Kushal Tandon was seen in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bigg Boss 7, Nach Baliye 5, Hum and Bebaakee.